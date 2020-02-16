4 New Sheriff’s Deputies Coming to Big Island

Public Safety Department officials, family members and friends gathered Friday at the Neal Blaisdell Center in Honolulu to witness the graduation of the Law Enforcement Recruit Class 19-01 for Deputy Sheriffs.

Twenty three new deputies were added to the Sheriff Division and will be assigned to positions across the state. Fifteen will be assigned to Oahu, two to Maui, four to Hawai‘i Island, and two to Kaua‘i.

The new deputies were presented with graduation certificates, followed by the recitation of the Oath of Office and the Sheriff badge presentation.

The recruits were trained in nearly 1,000 hours of academic instruction in laws and procedures, constant testing, training in physical fitness, and police tactics. Student awards for Top Gun, Physical Fitness, Leadership and Academic Average were also handed out to the recruits who ranked at the top of their class in those areas.

The Sheriff Division carries out law enforcement services statewide. Its mission is to promote public safety by: protecting all persons and property within premises under the control of the Judiciary and all state facilities; providing process services and execution of court documents; handling detained persons; and providing secure transportation for persons in custody. It also provides law enforcement services at the Honolulu International Airport.