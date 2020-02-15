Roads By Wailuku Drive Have Reopened

Wainaku and Keawe Streets in the vicinity of Wailuku Drive are reopened after being closed this morning for a police investigation.

Hawai‘i County Police are conducting a death investigation after the discovery of a body in the Wainaku area on Feb. 14 at about 8:50 p.m. Police are witholding the name of the deceased pending the notification of the next of kin.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The death is not believed to be suspicious at this time.

Police add that the investigation is not connected to the search for missing 24-year-old Megan May Funderburk, who was last seen near the Wainaku Scenic Point area.