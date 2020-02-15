Police Continue Investigation into Body Found at Hilo Homeless Camp

Hawaiʻi Police continued their investigation after a body was discovered on Valentine’s Day at a homeless encampment on the edge of the Wailuku Riverbank in Hilo.

The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Isaac Wessel-Rivera of Hilo.

Authorities were first alerted to an incident in the encampment at about 9 p.m. on Friday. When South Hilo Patrol officers arrived on scene, they found the body of Wessel-Rivera.

Thirty-two-year-old Westen Tegman, of Hilo, was initially taken into custody for questioning. Upon further investigation, Tegman has since been released.

Police detectives with the Area I Criminal Investigation Section are continuing this investigation. An autopsy will be performed early next week to determine the exact cause of death.

The previous release for this incident erroneously asked for anyone who may have been in the area of the “Wainaku Scenic Lookout last Sunday evening” to call police. It should have read “in the area of the Wailuku River and Wainaku Street last night (February 14)”.

Police ask anyone who may have been in the area on Friday evening to please contact Detective Blaine Morishita at 808-961-2385 or email [email protected] or Lt. Rio Amon-Wilkins at 808-961-2252 or email [email protected] or the police department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.