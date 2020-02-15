Big Island Road Closures: Feb. 15-21

Hawai‘i Department of Transportation has listed a number of road and lane closures for Feb. 15-21. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

There will be no daytime roadwork scheduled on Monday, Feb. 17, in observance of President’s Day, unless permitted. Special use lanes will not be operational on Monday as well.

KA‘Ū

The Ninole and Hilea Stream Bridges on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in the vicinity of Punalu‘u Black Sand Beach (Ninole Loop Rd.) are closed for bridge reconstruction work. Traffic will be detoured through the adjacent temporary bypass bridges for the duration of remaining construction operations.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Closure of single lane at a time on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 50 and 51, Keaiwa Bridge to Pa‘auau Bridge, on Tuesday, Feb. 18, through Friday, Feb. 21, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

PA‘AUILO

Closure of single lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 35 and 39, East Pa‘auilo Bridge to Kalopa Bridge, on Tuesday, Feb. 18, through Friday, Feb. 21, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for guardrail work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

24-hour closure of single lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile marker 38, Kaumoali Bridge, beginning Wednesday, Feb. 19 and will be expected to run through April, for guardrail installation work. Traffic flow in both directions will be directed with the use of temporary traffic signals.

PAPA‘ALOA

Closure of single lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 20 and 22, Manoloa Bridge to Maulua Bridge on Tuesday, Feb. 18, through Friday, Feb. 21, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for landscaping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

WAIMEA

Closure of single lane at a time on Kohala Mountain Road/Hawī Road (Route 250) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 3 and 8, Ohi Aku Place to Honokoa Bridge on Tuesday, Feb. 18, through Friday, Feb. 21, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

Closure of single lane at a time on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 190) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 15 and 22, Elevation Sign 2500 FT/762 M to Pu‘u Wa‘awa‘a Ranch Road, on Tuesday, Feb. 18, through Friday, Feb. 21, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

NORTH KOHALA

Closure of single lane at a time on Kawaihae Road/Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 26 and 29, Walaohia Bridge to the entrance to Pololu Valley Lookout on Tuesday, Feb. 18, through Friday, Feb. 21, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

Closure of single lane at a time on Kawaihae Road/Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions in the vicinity of Halaula-Maulili Road, on Tuesday, Feb. 18, through Friday, Feb. 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for installation of waterlines. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).