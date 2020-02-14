Search Warrant of Puna Home leads to 3 Arrests, Drugs

Various drugs were found in a Puna home after the execution of a police warrant, which led to the arrest of two adult siblings and another man on Feb. 10.

Siblings John Kaleolani Overturf, 38, of HPP, Jacqueline “Jackie” Aloha Overturf, 50, of Oregon, along with Roberto Segobia Jr., 28, of Kealakekua, were taken into custody the same day as the search and later charged on several drug offenses.

The arrests came after authorities received information from the public that there was illegal drug activity at a home on 17th Avenue in HPP. Working off the tip, officers obtained a search warrant for the residence.

“In addition to illegal drug activity, information was also received that individuals within the residence were armed and had made general threats against law enforcement,” HPD officials stated in a press release issued Friday.

Shortly after 12:17 p.m. on Feb. 10, the Hawaiʻi Police Department’s Special Response Team executed the warrant on the residence and arrested the Overturfs and Segobia. During the search of the home, police recovered 614.48 grams of methamphetamine, 19.08 grams of heroin, 39.3 grams of marijuana and a small amount cocaine.

During the police operation, some residents in the area and on social media reported a low-flying county helicopter, the sound of gunshots and that they observed injured individuals. HPD indicated that none of these reports were true.

Due to the possible threat of weapons and violence against law enforcement, the release states Hawai‘i Fire Department personnel were on standby.

“At no time did the helicopter fly below the lowest safe altitude (LSALT),” officials say. “There were no shots fired by police personnel or anyone else, and there were no reported injuries.”

Officials add that the Special Response Team did utilize non-lethal diversionary devices, or flash-bangs, upon entering the residence. Police say a flash-bang is used to stun and disorient people. When tossed into a room it makes a loud bang and emits a bright flash of light.

After conferring with prosecutors, John Overturf was charged with 3 counts of first-degree promotion of a dangerous drug, two counts of first-degree attempted promotion of a dangerous drug, second-degree promotion of a dangerous, third-degree promotion of a dangerous drug, third degree promotion of a detrimental drug, ownership prohibited, unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, and drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $321,000.

Jacqueline Overturf was charged with two counts of third-degree promotion of a dangerous drug, second-degree promotion of a dangerous drug, first-degree attempted promotion of a dangerous drug, and drug paraphernalia. Her bail was set at $95,000.

Segobia was charged with second-degree promotion of a dangerous drug, third-degree promotion of a dangerous drug, fourth-degree promotion of a harmful drug, and drug paraphernalia. His bail was set at $8,000.

The Overturfs and Segobia appeared in South Hilo District Court on Feb. 13. John Overturf was denied the request for a reduction in bail. A request for supervised release was denied to Jacqueline Overturf and Segobia. All suspects are scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 18.

“The police department appreciates the public’s concern, patience, and continued support,” HPD officials state.