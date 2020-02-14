Pedestrian Killed in Puna Crash ID’d

Police have identified the pedestrian killed in a Puna car crash Thursday as 58-year-old David Foster Perrells, of Pāhoa.

According to Hawai‘i County Police, Perrells was struck by several cars while reportedly standing in the middle of Highway 130 near Kea‘au.

Traffic was snarled for hours as authorities investigated the fatal pedestrian versus car crash, south of the Kea‘au Transfer Station. The pedestrian was unresponsive at the scene and was later pronounced dead at the Hilo Medical Center at 8:46 a.m.

Police initially responded to the incident at 6:01 a.m. Officers on scene determined Perrells was standing in the middle of the northbound lane on Highway 130 when he was struck by multiple vehicles traveling north.

“The pedestrian was struck in succession by at least three vehicles…,” police say.

Among those that hit the male were a 66-year-old Kea‘au woman traveling in a 2005 Chevy SUV, 30-year-old Pāhoa man driving a 2001 Dodge Ram pickup and a 69-year-old Pāhoa man operating a 2006 Toyota pickup. None of the drivers were injured.

Police do not believe alcohol and/or speeding were factors in the crash. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

The Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a Coroner’s Inquest investigation and is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or have any information relative to the identity of any other involved vehicle(s) or driver(s) to contact Officer Blayne Matsui of the Area I Traffic Enforcement Unit at 808-961-2339.

This is the fifth traffic fatality this year compared to two at this time last year.