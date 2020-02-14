HPD Outstanding Warrants List: Feb. 14, 2020

As of Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, the following individuals are wanted by the Hawai‘i Police Department because of outstanding warrants:

Tulensa J. Aloka, 34, Kurtistown

Cheyenne K. Alvarez, 40, Kailua-Kona

Jessica M. Alvarez, 28, Kea‘au

Stylez K. Alvarez, 20, Kapa‘au

Herbert J. Alves, 28, Kailua-Kona

Terra Alvey, 40, Kailua-Kona

Christopher J. Amador-Nascimento, 26, Pāhoa

Thomas Amar, 56, Kea‘au

Franklin P. Amaral, 59, Hilo

Floyd Amay, 54, Hilo

Maria D. Amaya Molinero, 59, Waikoloa

Vernon S. Ambrosio, 55 Papa‘aloa

Aten A. Amen, 45, Kurtistown

Hiram L.F. Amina, 56, Hilo

Melvin K. Amina, 43, Kailua-Kona

Muaau L. Amituanai, 69, Kurtistown

Christopher Amon, 25, Ocean View

Faiva L. Amone, 57, Kailua-Kona

Isaac K. Amorin, 24, Hilo

Jerrit K. Amps, 39, Ocean View

Mailei-Lin N.N. Andaya, 22, Waikoloa

Arthur Anderson, 45, Na‘alehu

Hope Anderson, 32, Pahoa

Jesse Anderson, 48, Naalehu

John Anderson, 51, Pāhoa

Police ask that anyone who knows the whereabouts of a person on this list call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

Persons who know a warrant is out for their arrest are advised to report to the nearest police station to avoid having an officer go to their home or workplace to arrest them.