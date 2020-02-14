HPD Outstanding Warrants List: Feb. 14, 2020

HPD Outstanding Warrants List: Feb. 14, 2020February 14, 2020, 10:37 AM HST (Updated February 14, 2020, 10:37 AM)
As of Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, the following individuals are wanted by the Hawai‘i Police Department because of outstanding warrants:
Tulensa J. Aloka, 34, Kurtistown
Cheyenne K. Alvarez, 40, Kailua-Kona
Jessica M. Alvarez, 28, Kea‘au
Stylez K. Alvarez, 20, Kapa‘au
Herbert J. Alves, 28, Kailua-Kona
Terra Alvey, 40, Kailua-Kona
Christopher J. Amador-Nascimento, 26, Pāhoa
Thomas Amar, 56, Kea‘au
Franklin P. Amaral, 59, Hilo
Floyd Amay, 54, Hilo
Maria D. Amaya Molinero, 59, Waikoloa
Vernon S. Ambrosio, 55 Papa‘aloa
Aten A. Amen, 45, Kurtistown
Hiram L.F. Amina, 56, Hilo
Melvin K. Amina, 43, Kailua-Kona
Muaau L. Amituanai, 69, Kurtistown
Christopher Amon, 25, Ocean View
Faiva L. Amone, 57, Kailua-Kona
Isaac K. Amorin, 24, Hilo
Jerrit K. Amps, 39, Ocean View
Mailei-Lin N.N. Andaya, 22, Waikoloa
Arthur Anderson, 45, Na‘alehu
Hope Anderson, 32, Pahoa
Jesse Anderson, 48, Naalehu
John Anderson, 51, Pāhoa
Police ask that anyone who knows the whereabouts of a person on this list call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
Persons who know a warrant is out for their arrest are advised to report to the nearest police station to avoid having an officer go to their home or workplace to arrest them.