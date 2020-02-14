Hawaiian Caucus Week Honors Culture, Contributions at State Legislature

It’s Hawaiian Caucus week at the Capitol.

The celebration of Native Hawaiians at the State Legislature will culminate with an open exhibition of groups promoting the language, history and education of our host culture on the fourth floor of the State Capitol from 9 a.m. to noon on Friday, Feb. 14.

Hawaiian Caucus Day will feature more than 60 exhibitors including Hawaiian Civic Clubs, the Office of Hawaiian Affairs, the Department of Hawaiian Homelands, Lā Pūkoʻa, the Council for Native Advancement, the Hawaiʻi State Archives, the Native Hawaiian Chamber of Commerce and many more.

There will also be an educational briefing by the State Department of Land and Natural Resources on the State Legacy Land Conservation Program from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in room 414. The program provides grants to community organizations and government agencies that strive to purchase and protect land that shelters exceptional, unique, threatened, and endangered resources.

Representative Daniel Holt (Kalihi, Pālama, Iwilei, Chinatown), co-convener of the Native Hawaiian Caucus, said it is important to publicly recognize and honor the Hawaiian community leaders working to perpetuate our host culture.

“As the Hawaiian community continues to gain political momentum and unity, it is important to recognize and honor those that have been working to teach and share Hawaiian arts, language and skills,” said Representative Daniel Holt.

The House of Representatives this week is honoring Native Hawaiians and supporters including: