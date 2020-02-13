Wind, Surf Advisories for Big Island

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Big Island summits and a surf advisory for the windward coast.

Winds for the summits of Mauna Loa and Maunakea are forecasted to be 20 to 35 mph at elevations between 5,000 and 8,000 feet. Gusts are estimated to be 50 to 65 mph. The advisory is expected to last until this evening.

Due to the wind advisory, NWS officials say down slope winds on Saddle Road in Waikoloa and in Kawaihae could become higher than normal. The public is advised to secure outdoor items that could be affected by wind. Officials also warn that downed trees, power disruptions and road closures may occur without notice.

NWS issued a high surf advisory of North Kohala, Hāmākua, Hilo, Puna and Kaū Districts through tomorrow. The surf will be higher than normal, shore break, and dangerous currents could cause injury or death.

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution.