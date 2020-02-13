3:33 PM HST Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020: National Weather Service Honolulu

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FOR BIG ISLAND WATERS UNTIL 6 AM HST SATURDAY

What: East winds 15 to 25 knots and seas 6 to 11 feet.

Affected areas: Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Windward Waters, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Southeast.

Impacts: Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A small craft advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.