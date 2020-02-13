Small Craft AdvisoryFebruary 13, 2020, 5:30 PM HST (Updated February 13, 2020, 4:54 PM)
‹
›×
3:33 PM HST Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020: National Weather Service Honolulu
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FOR BIG ISLAND WATERS UNTIL 6 AM HST SATURDAY
What: East winds 15 to 25 knots and seas 6 to 11 feet.
Affected areas: Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Windward Waters, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Southeast.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Impacts: Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
A small craft advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.