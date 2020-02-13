VNP to Host Community ‘Talk Story’ on the Future of the Great Crack

Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park is looking for input from the community on the future of the Great Crack.

The park acquired the 1,951-acre Great Crack, a geologically rich and rugged area on the remote Southwest Rift Zone of Kīlauea volcano, in 2018. On March 19 at 5:30 p.m., NVP will host a community “talk story” meeting at Pahala Plantation House, 96-3209 Maile St., to get feedback from the community on the area’s use.

“The area is mostly barren lava rock, with no surface water, few trees, and little shade, but it is a superb example of the geologic dynamism of the area,” NVP officials described. “The Pacific Ocean borders this exposed, windward shoreline.”

The park is working to create a long-term plan for managing the Great Crack area. It was designated as potential wilderness in 1978 while under private ownership. Over the years, various commercial developments were proposed by the previous landowner, including a space launch facility, but none were implemented.

The public may also submit comments via mail or email to the park superintendent:

Attention: Superintendent

Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park

P.O. Box 52

Hawaii National Park, HI 96718

Or email [email protected]

The mission of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park is to protect, conserve, and study the volcanic landscapes and associated natural and cultural resources and processes, and to facilitate safe public access to active volcanism, diverse geographic settings, and wilderness for public education and enjoyment.