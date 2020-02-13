HPD Seeks to Identify Theft Suspects

By Big Island Now
February 13, 2020, 3:06 PM HST (Updated February 13, 2020, 3:06 PM)
Police are searching for two male suspects in a Hilo theft case. PC: HPD

Hawaiʻi Island police searching for two men they say committed an agriculture theft in Hilo.

At approximately 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, two unknown males entered a facility on Stainback Highway without permission and removed 18 durian fruit and various other fruit from the property, police said. The stolen fruit is valued at approximately $1,000.

Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident, or who may have information on the identities of the two males, to call the department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

