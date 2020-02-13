One Person Dead After Traffic Accident in Puna

By Tiffany DeMasters
February 13, 2020, 6:42 AM HST (Updated February 13, 2020, 9:29 AM)
A section of Highway 130 has reopened after a traffic accident left one person is dead early this morning.

A section of Route 130 near Kea‘au was closed in both directions due to the incident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. Hawai‘i County Police Assistant Chief Robert Wagner confirmed the single fatality.

The roadway reopened at 9 a.m.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Tiffany DeMasters
Tiffany DeMasters is a reporter for Big Island Now. Tiffany worked as the cops and courts reporter for West Hawaii Today from 2017 to 2019. She also contributed stories to Ke Ola Magazine and Honolulu Civil Beat. Tiffany is an award-winning journalist, receiving recognition from the Utah-Idaho-Spokane Associated Press and Society of Professional Journalists. Tiffany grew up on the Big Island and is passionate about telling the community’s stories.
