One Person Dead After Traffic Accident in Puna

A section of Highway 130 has reopened after a traffic accident left one person is dead early this morning.

A section of Route 130 near Kea‘au was closed in both directions due to the incident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. Hawai‘i County Police Assistant Chief Robert Wagner confirmed the single fatality.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The roadway reopened at 9 a.m.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.