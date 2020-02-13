One Person Dead After Traffic Accident in Puna

One Person Dead After Traffic Accident in PunaFebruary 13, 2020, 6:42 AM HST (Updated February 13, 2020, 9:29 AM)
A section of Highway 130 has reopened after a traffic accident left one person is dead early this morning.
A section of Route 130 near Kea‘au was closed in both directions due to the incident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. Hawai‘i County Police Assistant Chief Robert Wagner confirmed the single fatality.
The roadway reopened at 9 a.m.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.