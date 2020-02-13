Brothers Arrested on Drug, Firearm Charges

Two brothers were taken into custody after a search warrant executed on a Hawaiian Ocean View Estates home they were staying at yielded drugs, firearms and ammunition.

The warrant was issued on Feb. 12. Edward Asuncion, 64, and Cecelio Asuncion, 72, were arrested after Hawai‘i Police Department’s Area II vice officers recovered 11.1 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 176.9 grams of dried marijuana, 56 marijuana plants, a .30-06 rifle, a .22 caliber rifle, a .357 caliber revolver, and 19 rounds of ammunition.

Edward Asuncion was charged with first-degree promotion of a dangerous drug and second-degree promotion of a dangerous drug. Bail was set at $15,000.

Cecelio Asuncion was charged with first-degree commercial promotion of marijuana, second-degree commercial promotion of marijuana, third-degree promotion of a detrimental drug, six counts of firearm ownership/possession prohibited and possession of a firearm with intent to facilitate the commission of a felony. Bail was set at $55,250.

The Asuncion brothers were in custody when they appeared before a judge in Kona District Court on Feb. 13 for their initial appearance.

Edward Asuncion was granted supervised release and was ordered to return to court on March 2 for a preliminary hearing. Cecelio Asuncion’s bail was maintained and is slated to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 14.