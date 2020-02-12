Support UH-Hilo Athletics Through KTA’s Scholarship Program

For the next month, KTA shoppers will have the opportunity to help University of Hawai‘i at Hilo Athletics through regular purchases.

From Feb. 12 to March, shoppers will be able to contribute to the 2020 KTA Score for Scholarships program to support UH Hilo’s student-athletes. The program, started in 2003, has thus far provided more than $250,000 in donations towards scholarships for student-athletes.

KTA donates $50 for every 3-point basket the Vulcans score during the basketball season; each goal in soccer is awarded $100; and, volleyball scores $50 for every service ace. During baseball and softball games, the Vulcans receive $25 for strikeouts, $50 for doubles, $75 for triples, $100 for home runs, and $500 for grand slams. Every time the Vulcans score, athletic scholarships grow. All funds raised through the program are deposited into the KTA UHH Score for Scholarships Endowment Fund. That money goes to offset costs of tuition, room, board, books and other academic support services for student-athletes.

“The continued support that the UH-Hilo Athletics department receives from KTA Super Stores and the generous vendors each year makes a tremendous difference in the lives of our student-athletes. Receiving this assistance helps with tuition, books, meals, and housing, which allows our student-athletes to focus on their academic and athletic goals,” said Director of Athletics, Patrick Guillen.

In addition to providing entertainment, UH-Hilo Athletics Department says thanks for the community support by staging community service projects as well as free camps and clinics featuring members of the various Vulcans teams throughout the year. “This is such a great program to help raise funds for the UH scholarship programs — not only is the fund vital to student-athletes, but the way that it’s structured makes it fun for both athletes and fans, knowing that each time someone scores, someone’s higher education is funded,” Guillen said.

“We always love this time of year when we are able to engage both our community members and our brand partners in a way that truly makes a difference in the lives of UH Hilo student-athletes, just as they enrich our community by providing great teams for us to cheer for,” said Toby Taniguchi, President of KTA Super Stores.