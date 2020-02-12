Police Seek Assistance in Locating Missing Oregon Woman

Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a 24-year-old Oregon woman who was reported missing.

Megan May Funderburk was last seen in Hilo on Feb. 9 in the area of the Wainaku Scenic Point.

SPONSORED VIDEO

She is described as being 5-feet-9-inches, 117 pounds with hazel eyes and blond hair, a tattoo of the Star of David on her chest, and was last seen wearing a gray long-sleeved cut-off top and unknown color pants

Hawai‘i County Police ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311.