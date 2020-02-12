March Events at Volcanoes National Park Scheduled

Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park continues to share Hawaiian culture, stewardship programs and opportunities to explore the Kahuku Unit throughout March 2020.

The following events are free, but entrance fees may apply. Some programs are co-sponsored by Friends of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park and Hawai‘i Pacific Parks Association.

The Kīlauea Visitor Center auditorium will be closed for renovation, but the visitor center will remain open, from March 26 to June 30. Park films, including “Born of Fire, Born of the Sea,” will not be shown. A popular seven-and-a-half minute 2018 eruption video will continue to be shown on a television in the exhibits area, and is available online for free download.

Legacy of Magic in Hawai‘i. Some of the world’s most famous touring magicians traveled the world by steamship and performed in Hawai‘i. Some made Hawai‘i their home, and their legacy lives on today in local talented magicians, slight-of-hand artists and other performers. Join local award-winning magicians Bruce and Jennifer Meyers for an evening of history, mystery and magic. Part of Hawai‘i Volcanoes’ ongoing After Dark in the Park series. Free (park entrance fees apply).

When: March 10 at 7 p.m.

Where: Kīlauea Visitor Center Auditorium

Lomilomi Demonstration. Lomilomi is a style of massage that incorporates the Hawaiian concept of aloha, which means to love, unify and breathe. Michelle Wall-O’Conner demonstrates the important spiritual components of lomilomi to promote personal harmony. Part of Hawai‘i Volcanoes’ ‘Ike Hana No‘eau “Experience the Skillful Work” workshops. Free (park entrance fees apply).

When: March 11 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: Kīlauea Visitor Center lānai

The Third Voyage of Captain James Cook. Captain James Cook once wrote that he intended to go not only “farther than any man has been before me, but as far as I think it is possible for a man to go.” Join local guide and historian Rob Kitsell as he looks closer at the man who was Captain James Cook, and the fateful third voyage when Cook was killed at Kealakekua Bay, February 14, 1779. Part of Hawai‘i Volcanoes’ ongoing After Dark in the Park series. Free (park entrance fees apply).

When: March 24 at 7 p.m.

Where: Kīlauea Visitor Center Auditorium

Pū‘ohe Demonstration. The pū‘ohe is a Hawaiian bamboo trumpet with a deep sound somewhat like a conch shell. Like other native instruments, it takes the spirit breath to produce the proper sound. Join rangers and Hawai‘i Pacific Parks Association staff as they share their knowledge and help you make your own pū‘ohe. Part of Hawai‘i Volcanoes’ ‘Ike Hana No‘eau “Experience the Skillful Work” workshops. Free (park entrance fees apply).

When: March 25 from 10 a.m. to noon

Where: Kīlauea Visitor Center lānai

Stewardship of Kīpukapuaulu. Help remove troublesome plants at Kīpukapuaulu, home to diverse native forest and understory plants. Bring clippers or pruners, sturdy gloves, a hat, and water. Wear closed-toe shoes and clothing that you don’t mind getting permanently stained from morning glory sap. Be prepared for cool and wet or hot and sunny weather. New volunteer? Contact Marilyn Nicholson for more info: [email protected]

When: Every Thursday at 9:30 a.m. (March 5, 12, 19 and 26)

Where: Meet at the Kīpukapuaulu parking lot, Mauna Loa Road, off Highway 11 in the park.

Stewardship at the Summit. Volunteer to help remove invasive, non-native plant species that prevent native plants from growing in Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park, a World Heritage Site. Wear sturdy hiking shoes and long pants. Bring a hat, rain gear, day pack, snacks and water. Gloves and tools are provided. Under 18? Parental or guardian accompaniment or written consent is required. Visit the park website for additional planning details: https://www.nps.gov/havo/planyourvisit/summit_stewardship.htm

When: March 7, 14, 20 and 27. Meet at 8:45 a.m.

Where: Meet project leaders Paul and Jane Field at Kīlauea Visitor Center on any of the above dates.

A Walk into the Past with Dr. Thomas A. Jaggar. Walk back to 1912, and meet the founder of the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, Dr. Thomas A. Jaggar, at the edge of Kīlauea Volcano. Dressed in period costume, Ka‘ū actor-director Dick Hershberger brings the renowned geologist to life. Dr. Jaggar will take you on a tour of his tiny lab located below the Volcano House to see original seismograph equipment and other early instruments. You’ll learn what motivated Dr. Jaggar to dedicate his life to the study of Hawaiian volcanoes, and how his work helps save lives today. Space is limited; pick up your free ticket at the Kīlauea Visitor Center’s front desk the day of the program. Program includes climbing stairs and entering a confined space. Supported by the Kīlauea Drama Entertainment Network (KDEN). Free (park entrance fees apply).

When: Every Tuesday, March 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31 at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. Each performance is about an hour.

Where: Meet at Kīlauea Visitor Center

Explore Kahuku. The Kahuku Unit is free, and is open Wednesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Take a self-guided hike, or join rangers on weekends for a two-hour guided trek at 9:30 a.m. Enter the Kahuku Unit of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park on the mauka (inland) side of Highway 11 near mile marker 70.5. Kahuku is located in Ka‘ū, and is about a 50-minute drive south of the park’s main entrance. Sturdy footwear, water, rain gear, sun protection and a snack are recommended for all hikes.