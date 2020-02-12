Lane Closure on Hawī Road for Water Service Install

A portion of Hawī Road will be closed next week while crews install a new water service.

On Feb. 19, there will be one alternating lane with traffic control on Highway 250 near mile marker 21 and junction with Hook Road, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The lane closure will remain in place throughout the installation.

Motorists should expect delays and plan accordingly. For questions about the project, call the Department of Water Supply at 808-887-3030 during normal business hours.