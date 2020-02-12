High Surf, High Wind on Big Island Expected Through Week’s End

A high surf advisory is in effect until 6 a.m. HST Friday for north- and east-facing shores of the Big Island.

Surf of 7 to 10 feet is expected. Impacts are suspected to be moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

Beachgoers, swimmers and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution. Boaters should expect recreational surfers and bodyboarders utilizing harbor channels to access surfing areas.

A wind advisory for Big Island summits is also in effect, though only until 6 p.m. Thursday.

Southeast winds 35 to 50 mph with localized gusts of up to 65 mph are expected. Winds this strong will make driving difficult. Motorists should use extra caution.