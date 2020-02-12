Hawaiian Legacy Reforestation Initiative Names New Board Member

The nonprofit Hawaiian Legacy Reforestation Initiative (HLRI) announced on Tuesday the addition of a new board member.

Susan Dujmovic will join the Initiative as a board director and finance committee member. She holds a BA from the University of British Columbia, is a fellow of the Institute of Canadian Bankers and holds both Canadian Securities and Institute of Corporate Directors certifications.

“HLRI is recognized as a leader in reforestation and sustainability, and I am excited to be part of the team as HLRI expands its reach internationally with its brand and innovation,” said Dujmovic.

During her more than 30 years with HSBC Bank, Dujmovic held a variety of executive positions working with the HSBC’s domestic and international sectors in the areas of risk management and governance, compliance and corporate sustainability.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Her successes include establishing HSBC’s initial enterprise risk management framework, transforming the retail banking and wealth management business in her role as chief risk officer and developing initiatives to deliver on HSBC’s 100% renewable energy objectives for Canada, an HLRI press release said.

Dujmovic is an experienced director with extensive audit, risk and governance expertise. For 12 years, she was the audit committee chair of the Royal Canadian Mint, a multi-billion dollar Crown Corporation, before being elected board chair. The Mint has four business units: Canadian coin circulation, foreign circulation, bullion products and refinery services, as well as numismatics.

Most recently, she was a board member of the Mutual Fund Dealer’s Association, an SRO regulating over 100 mutual fund dealers and 82,000 advisors, serving on the audit committee and regulatory issues committees.

Dujmovic remains committed to community leadership and has served on the boards of nonprofit organizations, most notably as audit chair of Coast Mental Health and chair of the Rotary Youth Exchange Committee. She is a Leadership Vancouver alumni and a Canada Board Diversity Council, Diversity 50 award recipient.

“With her vast experience and leadership roles, HLRI is pleased to welcome Susan to the Board,” said HLRI Chairman Francis A. Wong. “We look forward to working with Susan to enhance our brand and extend our initiative globally.”

Since 2010, HLRI has reforested nearly half a million native and endemic trees on the Island of Hawai‘i and O‘ahu, promoting long-term forest health, carbon sequestration, ecosystem diversity and data collection for research and development.

Each sponsored tree is individually tagged and can be tracked throughout its lifetime by visiting TreeTrackerTM at findmy.LegacyTrees.org.