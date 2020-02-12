February 12, 2020 Weather Forecast

February 12, 2020 Weather ForecastFebruary 12, 2020, 6:00 AM HST (Updated February 12, 2020, 6:00 AM)
Looking Ahead
Hilo
Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming south southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7pm, then scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: Occasional showers, mainly after 7am. High near 81. South southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Isolated showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 7 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Today: Scattered showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Kohala
Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Occasional showers. High near 70. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Windy, with an east wind 18 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with an east wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Puna
Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 78. South wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 60. Calm wind becoming south southwest 5 to 9 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday: Occasional showers. High near 80. Southeast wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Isolated showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 78. East wind 6 to 10 mph becoming west northwest in the morning.