February 12, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Looking Ahead

Hilo

Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming south southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7pm, then scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: Occasional showers, mainly after 7am. High near 81. South southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 7 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Occasional showers. High near 70. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Windy, with an east wind 18 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with an east wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 78. South wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 60. Calm wind becoming south southwest 5 to 9 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday: Occasional showers. High near 80. Southeast wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 78. East wind 6 to 10 mph becoming west northwest in the morning.