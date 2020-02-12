College Students Invited to Explore Bachelor’s Degrees on Transfer Day

Hawai‘i Community College on the Big Island hopes to inspire students to continue their education to a four-year campus with University of Hawai‘i.

Next week, Transfer Day events will take place in Hilo and Kona. Current Hawai‘i CC students and members of the public are invited to learn more about transferring to a four-year UH campus. The events will take place on the following days:

HILO – Feb. 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hawai‘i CC Manono Campus Cafeteria.

PĀLAMANUI – Feb. 21 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hawai’i CC – Pālamanui Campus in Kona.

“The education pathway from Hawai‘i CC to a four-year campus is one that allows students to experience the unique programs, the welcoming campus and the lower tuition rates Hawai‘i CC offers before transferring to a four-year university to earn their bachelor’s degree,” UH officials stated in a press release.

Hawai‘i CC students who earn associate in arts or certain associate in science degrees are eligible for automatic admission to a UH four-year campus. These “transfer students” enter as juniors and don’t need to reapply or pay an application fee. Students transferring with their Associate of Arts in Liberal Arts completed will also have their general education waived towards their bachelor’s degree.

Next week’s events will include free food, games and giveaways. Find information, including the list of UH programs that will be represented, at hawaii.hawaii.edu.