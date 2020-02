Click an image to expand

Sean Yarbenet braved the snow and ice to go mountain biking on Maunakea trails, Monday morning.

He guessed about 2-4 inches of snow on the ground. At 9,000 feet, Yarbenet said it was the most snow he’s seen at that elevation.

“It legit felt like a blizzard,” he said Tuesday.