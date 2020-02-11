Several Westside Beaches Close Due to High Surf

Several beaches from Ka‘ū to North Kohala are closed due to a high surf.

The National Weather Service issued a high surf advisory for the leeward side of the island until Wednesday. Surf will be higher than normal, as well as shore breaks. The waves will create dangerous currents that could cause injury or death.

The following beaches are closed:

The Wharf at Mahukona Beach Park

Kauna‘oa Beach at Mauna Kea Beach Resort

Kua Bay

La‘aloa Beach Park

Kahalu‘u Beach Park

Beach-goers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution.