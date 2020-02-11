High Surf, Small Craft Advisories for Big Island

A high surf advisory is in effect for west-facing shores of the Big Island until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Surf will be 6 to 10 feet through Wednesday night. Impacts are expected to be moderate. The public should expect strong breaking waves, shore break and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

Beachgoers, swimmers and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution.

A small craft advisory is also in effect until 6 a.m. on Wednesday. North to northwest winds of 15 to 30 knots with higher gusts are expected. Seas are projected at 12 to 17 feet.

Affected areas include Big Island leeward waters, Big Island windward waters, Big Island southeast waters and the Alenuihaha Channel.

Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.