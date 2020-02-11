February 11, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Looking Ahead

Hilo

Today: Scattered showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Cloudy, with a low around 62. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7am, then scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. North northeast wind around 6 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. West wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7am, then scattered showers between 7am and 1pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7pm, then scattered showers. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Northeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Scattered showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. South southwest wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Occasional showers, mainly after noon. High near 68. Northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 20 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Today: Scattered showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. South wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 60. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. South southeast wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. South southwest wind around 7 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. East southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.