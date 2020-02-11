Cooler Temperatures to Continue Throughout Week

Temperatures in Kona will stay slightly below season norms, National Weather Service officials stated Tuesday morning.

The cooler temperatures will persist all week as a low pressure system just to the north will keep the cold air going, said Jerome Saucier, observing program leader for NWS Honolulu.

The high today in Kona is reported to be 81 degrees, while the low tonight will be 67 degrees. On Wednesday, the high is reported at 81 degrees with a low of 69.

Hilo is reported to see a high of 72 degrees and a low of 62. Saucier said temperatures in Hilo are just one degree below season norms.

SPONSORED VIDEO

While the temperatures are cool, Saucier said this weather is typical for the islands for this time of year.

NWS has winter weather advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Above 8,500 feet, Maunakea and Mauna Loa will likely continue to see snow accumulating up to two inches and ice accumulations of less than one quarter of an inch.

With black ice on Maunakea Access Road in the area of Mile Point 3 up to the Visitor Center, Hawai‘i Department of Transportation closed the road from Daniel K. Inouye Highway until the ice melts.

Sean Yarbenet was on the mauna Monday to go mountain biking. At 9,000 feet, He said there appeared to be two to four inches of snow.

“It’s the most snow I’ve seen at that elevation,” Yarbenet said. “It legit felt like a blizzard.”

A high surf warning for west-facing shores also remains in effect until 6 p.m. Surf will be eight to 12 feet. The high surf will bring ocean water sweeping across portions of beaches, strong breaking waves and strong longshore and rip currents.

Breaking waves may occasionally impact harbors making navigating the harbor channel dangerous. The combination of onshore winds, large surf, and peak monthly tides could result in significant beach erosion, flooding of beaches that normally remain dry and overwash onto vulnerable low-lying coastal roads and other coastal infrastructure.

Anyone entering the water could face significant injury or death.