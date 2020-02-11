Big Island DUIs up Compared to 2019

By Big Island Now
February 11, 2020, 1:05 PM HST (Updated February 11, 2020, 1:05 PM)
×

The Hawaiʻi Police Department arrested 22 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant during the week of Feb. 2 through Feb. 9, 2020. Four of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. None of the drivers arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant were under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 125 DUI arrests compared with 115 during the same period last year, an increase of 8.7%.

DUI Arrests by District
DistrictWeekly Total Year to Date
Hāmākua01
North Hilo00
South Hilo235
Puna621
Ka’u03
Kona1254
South Kohala110
North Kohala11
Island Total22125
SPONSORED VIDEO

There have been 107 major accidents so far this year compared with 106 during the same period last year, an increase of 0.9%.

To date, there have been four fatal crashes resulting in four fatalities compared with 2 fatal crashes resulting in two fatalities for the same time last year. This represents an increase of 100% for fatal crashes and 100% for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 1 )
View Comments