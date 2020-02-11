Big Island DUIs up Compared to 2019

The Hawaiʻi Police Department arrested 22 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant during the week of Feb. 2 through Feb. 9, 2020. Four of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. None of the drivers arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant were under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 125 DUI arrests compared with 115 during the same period last year, an increase of 8.7%.

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 0 1 North Hilo 0 0 South Hilo 2 35 Puna 6 21 Ka’u 0 3 Kona 12 54 South Kohala 1 10 North Kohala 1 1 Island Total 22 125

There have been 107 major accidents so far this year compared with 106 during the same period last year, an increase of 0.9%.

To date, there have been four fatal crashes resulting in four fatalities compared with 2 fatal crashes resulting in two fatalities for the same time last year. This represents an increase of 100% for fatal crashes and 100% for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.