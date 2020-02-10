State Libraries Announce Holiday Closure

State libraries will be closed Saturday through Monday, Feb. 15 to Feb. 17 in observance of President’s Day.

The following libraries will be open with special hours on Friday, February 14th:

Aiea Public Library (phone: 483-7333) – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hawai‘i Kai Public Library (phone: 397-5833) – 9:00 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Makawao Public Library (phone: 573-8785) – 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Although public library branches will be closed, HSPLS offers online resources 24/7 via the website www.librarieshawaii.org. For more information, refer to the HSPLS Holiday Schedule online.