SBDC Offers Entrepreneur Meetup, Small Business Plan Seminar

Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, will be a busy day for the West Hawai‘i Small Business Development Center (SBDC).

In the morning, professionals will hold a seminar on how to write a small business plan, which will map a route toward business goals with both words and numbers.

SBDC will attempt to help attendees focus on a vision, develop a mission, communicate to lenders, develop a marketing plan and project sales as well as expenses.

The seminar runs from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, with registration at 8:45 a.m. The SBDC building is located at Hale Iako, Suite 119, on the NELHA (OTEC) Campus in Kailua-Kona. The fee for the class is $20.

Also on Wednesday is the Kona Entrepreneur Meetup Group, which meets this month at Pictures Plus, located at 75-1006 Henry Street in Kailua-Kona. The meeting is free to the public and runs from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The topic will be the Elemental Accelerator, from which entrepreneurs can learn how to apply for up to $1 million in funding.

Guest speakers will be Tiffany Huynh, director of external affairs for the Elemental Accelerator, and Sherrie Totoki, director of Accelerator operation.

For more information, email [email protected].