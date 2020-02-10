Police Seek Info on Anonymous Vandal

Police seek assistance identifying a suspect responsible for property damage.

The incident took place on Dec. 5, 2019, at the Cooper Center in Volcano.

The unidentified suspect was caught on surveillance equipment at approximately 1:34 p.m. on the day in question hitting the window of the Cooper Center Book Store causing damage.

Police ask anyone with information on the identity of the suspect to call Officer Michael Sailer at the Pāhoa Police Station number 808-965-2716 or the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311.