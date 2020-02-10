Kohala Man Dies in Motorcycle Crash

A 31-year-old North Kohala man is dead following a two-vehicle collision Monday.

The incident occurred Monday on the northern end of Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway, one-tenth of a mile north of the 79-mile marker. The man has not been positively identified, according to a report from the Hawai‘i Police Department.

Responding to a 12:26 a.m. call, police determined that a red 2018 Honda CBR motorcycle heading north toward Kamuela passed another vehicle at a high rate of speed in the opposite shoulder of the roadway. The motorcycle was in a passing zone and sideswiped a southbound gray 2016 Chevrolet Silverado pickup. The motorcycle was driving with the headlight off.

The pickup was being operated by a 49-year-old Kailua-Kona man, police said. The 31-year-old male rider was transported to the Kona Community Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead at 5:10 a.m. The driver of the Chevrolet pickup, along with his two female passengers, were not injured in the collision.

Police believe that speed is a factor in the crash. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

The Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a Coroner’s Inquest investigation and is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact Officer Kelsey Kobayashi at 808-326-4646 ext. 229.

This is the fourth traffic fatality in 2020 compared to two at this time last year.