Kohala Man Dies in Motorcycle Crash

By Big Island Now
February 10, 2020, 9:09 AM HST (Updated February 10, 2020, 9:09 AM)
×

A 31-year-old North Kohala man is dead following a two-vehicle collision Monday.

The incident occurred Monday on the northern end of Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway, one-tenth of a mile north of the 79-mile marker. The man has not been positively identified, according to a report from the Hawai‘i Police Department.

Responding to a 12:26 a.m. call, police determined that a red 2018 Honda CBR motorcycle heading north toward Kamuela passed another vehicle at a high rate of speed in the opposite shoulder of the roadway. The motorcycle was in a passing zone and sideswiped a southbound gray 2016 Chevrolet Silverado pickup. The motorcycle was driving with the headlight off.

The pickup was being operated by a 49-year-old Kailua-Kona man, police said. The 31-year-old male rider was transported to the Kona Community Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead at 5:10 a.m. The driver of the Chevrolet pickup, along with his two female passengers, were not injured in the collision.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Police believe that speed is a factor in the crash. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

The Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a Coroner’s Inquest investigation and is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact Officer Kelsey Kobayashi at 808-326-4646 ext. 229.

This is the fourth traffic fatality in 2020 compared to two at this time last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 1 )
View Comments