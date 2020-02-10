HPD Search for Unidentified Robbery Suspect

The Hawaiʻi County Police Department is seeking help to identify a robbery suspect.

On the evening of Jan. 4, 2020, at approximately 7:30 p.m., Puna Patrol officers responded to a reported robbery incident at a convenience store in the lower Puna district. A male suspect reportedly entered the store and demanded money, police said.

The suspect was last seen on foot heading towards Kahakai Boulevard in Pāhoa.

He is described as having a fair complexion, medium build, brown hair and a medium-length beard. He was wearing a black and gray hat, a dark-colored t-shirt with an aqua-colored design, dark-colored sweatpants and slippers.

Police caution anyone from approaching the suspect and instead advise them to call the police.

HPD asks anyone who may recognize the suspect or who may have witnessed this incident to contact Detective Todd Pataray at 808-961-2378 or email [email protected] or call the department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311.