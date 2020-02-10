HPD Identifies Kohala Crash Victim

By Big Island Now
February 10, 2020, 12:05 PM HST (Updated February 10, 2020, 12:05 PM)
×

Police have identified the motorcyclist who died in a crash in North Kohala early Monday morning.

Ira Michael De Mattos, 31, died following the incident at the north end of Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway, one-tenth of a mile north of the 79-mile marker.

Responding to a 12:26 a.m. call, police determined that a red 2018 Honda CBR motorcycle heading north to Kamuela had passed another vehicle at a high rate of speed in the opposite shoulder of the roadway. The motorcycle was in a passing zone and sideswiped a southbound gray 2016 Chevrolet Silverado pickup.

The motorcycle was driving with the headlight off. The Chevrolet pickup was being operated by a 49-year-old Kailua-Kona man. De Mattos was transported to the Kona Community Hospital where he was later pronounced dead at 5:10 a.m.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The driver of the Chevrolet pickup, along with his two female passengers were not injured in the collision.

Police believe that speed is a factor in the crash.  An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

The Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a Coroner’s Inquest investigation and is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact Officer Kelsey Kobayashi at 808-326-4646 ext. 229.

This is the fourth traffic fatality this year compared to two at this time last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments