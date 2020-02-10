HPD Identifies Kohala Crash Victim

Police have identified the motorcyclist who died in a crash in North Kohala early Monday morning.

Ira Michael De Mattos, 31, died following the incident at the north end of Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway, one-tenth of a mile north of the 79-mile marker.

Responding to a 12:26 a.m. call, police determined that a red 2018 Honda CBR motorcycle heading north to Kamuela had passed another vehicle at a high rate of speed in the opposite shoulder of the roadway. The motorcycle was in a passing zone and sideswiped a southbound gray 2016 Chevrolet Silverado pickup.

The motorcycle was driving with the headlight off. The Chevrolet pickup was being operated by a 49-year-old Kailua-Kona man. De Mattos was transported to the Kona Community Hospital where he was later pronounced dead at 5:10 a.m.

The driver of the Chevrolet pickup, along with his two female passengers were not injured in the collision.

Police believe that speed is a factor in the crash. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

The Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a Coroner’s Inquest investigation and is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact Officer Kelsey Kobayashi at 808-326-4646 ext. 229.

This is the fourth traffic fatality this year compared to two at this time last year.