High Surf Warning Issued for Big Island

The National Weather Service has issued a high surf warning for west-facing shores of the Big Island. The warning is in effect until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

A combination of a long-period northwest swell and strong northwest winds associated with a low-pressure system just north of the state will bring large and dangerous surf to most north and west facing shores Monday and Tuesday, NWS said.

This will likely result in significant beach erosion, overwash onto vulnerable low-lying coastal roadways, and surges within north and west-facing harbors.

Expect ocean water occasionally sweeping across portions of beaches, very strong breaking waves, and strong longshore and rip currents. Breaking waves may occasionally impact harbors making navigating the harbor channel dangerous.

The combination of strong onshore winds, large surf, and peak monthly tides will likely cause significant

beach erosion, flooding of beaches that normally remain dry and overwash onto vulnerable low-lying coastal roads and other coastal infrastructure.

Large, breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous currents make entering the water very hazardous. Anyone entering the water could face significant injury or death.