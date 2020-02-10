Flood Advisory for Portions of Big Island

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a flood advisory for Hawai‘i Island until 6 p.m. Monday.

At 2:57 p.m. HST, radar indicated heavy showers with rate rates of one to two inches per hour moving over leeward Big Island from the west. Additional heavy showers with rain rates up to three inches per hour have also developed over eastern Ka‘ū. More showers are expected through the afternoon.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Kailua-Kona, Na‘alehu, Waipi‘o Valley, Hawi, Kamuela, Honaunau, Kawaihae, Kealakekua, Kawa Flats, Kapa‘au, Pōhakuloa Camp and Captain Cook.

The public is advised to stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.

Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.