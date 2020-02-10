Flood Advisory for Kohala District

By Big Island Now
February 10, 2020, 7:49 AM HST (Updated February 10, 2020, 7:49 AM)
Both North and South Kohala are under a flood advisory for the next several hours.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for the Kohala Districts until 9:45 a.m. Monday. One to three inches of rain per hour is forecast during that time.

Due to the Flood Advisory, the following are issued:

  • Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding.
  • Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.
  • Do not attempt to cross flowing water; turn around don’t drown.
  • Be aware that road closures may occur without notice.
  • Be on the alert for malfunctioning traffic signals. Treat flashing traffic lights as a four-way stop.
