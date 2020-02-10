Fast-Acting Firefighters Douse Hilo Blaze

A Hilo home has been declared a partial loss after a structure fire early Sunday afternoon.

The damage might have been significantly worse had firefighters from the Haihai Fire Station not arrived on scene only four minutes after the call came in. The blaze was out just 13 minutes later, an official report said.

The Hawai‘i Fire Department received a call at 12:47 p.m. Monday of a fire at a “single-story post and pier home” on Alohalani Drive off Haihai Street in the Waiākea Uka subdivision of Hilo, according to an HFD report.

Heavy fire and smoke were spilling out of the front of the home as firefighters arrived. Bystanders were observed attempting to douse the flames with garden hoses, HFD said.

The blaze began in the front portion of the kitchen/living room or possibly on the lanai, according to an HFD investigation.

Responders observed a live power line “burned through” and “laying across” Alohalani Street. A HELCO unit de-energized and removed the line from overhead, HFD said. The report did not directly link the power line to the fire, and the cause is still under investigation.

There were no reported deaths or injuries. HFD estimates a $64,000 loss to the $160,000 property.