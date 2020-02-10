DOH Monitoring 26 for Possible Coronavirus in Hawai‘i

The Hawai‘i Department of Health is monitoring 26 people across the state for Coronavirus, according to a new report.

First reported by the Honolulu Star Advertiser, the 26 individuals had each visited China within the last 14 days. The information was confirmed by Lieutenant Governor Josh Green.

None of the 26 have yet shown symptoms and are administering self-quarantines in their homes. DOH is using telehealth procedures like videoconferencing multiple times daily to monitor each person’s condition. Green told the Star Advertiser the state had not yet tested any of the individuals for Coronavirus.

Depending on how the situation develops, there is a quarantine area set up at Pearl Harbor.

A press briefing will be broadcast live on the internet via the DOH Facebook page. It is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. Monday.