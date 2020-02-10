Beaches, Mauna Kea Access Road Closed Due to Weather

Hawai‘i County on Monday afternoon closed several beaches as well as Mauna Kea Access Road due to weather concerns.

A winter weather advisory continues for the summits of Mauna Loa and Maunakea above 8,000 feet. Due to unsafe conditions of snow and ice, State Highways reports Mauna Kea Access Road is closed at the 8,000 foot level to the general public.

A wind advisory also remains in effect. The National Weather Service reported top wind speeds of 136 mph on the summits Sunday night.

NWS has issued a high surf warning for north and west-facing shores of Hawai‘i Island for the districts of Ka‘u, Kona, Kohala, Hāmākua, Hilo and Puna until Tuesday.

A high surf warning means there is a threat to life and property from dangerous surf. Surf is forecast to build through Monday night and stay at warning levels through tomorrow.

Due to the high surf warning beaches may be closed without notice. The public is advised to expect strong breaking waves, shore break and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

At this time, Parks and Recreation along with Ocean Safety report the following beach areas are closed due to dangerous surf: