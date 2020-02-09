Winter Weather, Rough Seas to Accompany Windy Big Island Eve

In addition to strong winds, which could reach 50 mph across several areas of the Big Island and up to 75 mph on Big Island summits, the National Weather Service on Sunday issued a winter weather advisory.

Mixed precipitation is expected on Big Island peaks Sunday night, with total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of one-tenth to two-tenths of an inch. Both the high wind advisory and the winter weather advisory are in effect through Monday morning.

Authorities advise the public plan for slippery road conditions. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility at times. Considering the high winds, Hawai‘i County Civil Defense has asked the public to tie down or bring indoors anything that may become flying debris in high winds.

A winter weather advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities. Use caution while driving.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Temperatures are again expected to dip into the 60s in typically warmer areas like Kailua-Kona for the third consecutive night.

Also reported by the NWS Sunday afternoon was the issuance of a small craft advisory. Impacted waters include the Alenuihaha Channel and Big Island windward waters.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 knots with stronger gusts and seas building to 10 to 15 feet are expected. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

The advisory will remain in effect until 6 p.m. Tuesday, NWS said.