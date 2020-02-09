February 09, 2020 Weather Forecast

Special Weather Statement issued February 09 at 3:28AM HST by NWS

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Looking Ahead

Hilo

SPONSORED VIDEO

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before 7am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. North wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Showers likely, mainly between 7am and 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a west northwest wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before 7am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. East northeast wind around 9 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Monday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Kohala

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a north wind 9 to 16 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Windy, with a west southwest wind 17 to 22 mph increasing to 24 to 29 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Windy, with a west northwest wind 14 to 19 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Windy, with a west northwest wind 22 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. North wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. South southwest wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with an east wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Monday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.