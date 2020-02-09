February 09, 2020 Weather Forecast

February 09, 2020 Weather ForecastFebruary 9, 2020, 6:00 AM HST (Updated February 9, 2020, 6:00 AM)
Looking Ahead
Hilo
Today: Scattered showers, mainly before 7am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. North wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Showers likely, mainly between 7am and 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Monday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a west northwest wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Waimea
Today: Scattered showers, mainly before 7am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. East northeast wind around 9 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Monday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Kohala
Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a north wind 9 to 16 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Windy, with a west southwest wind 17 to 22 mph increasing to 24 to 29 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Today: Sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Windy, with a west northwest wind 14 to 19 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Windy, with a west northwest wind 22 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Puna
Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. North wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. South southwest wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with an east wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Monday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov