February 09, 2020 Surf Forecast
North East
am pm
Surf: Knee high NNW short period wind swell in the morning builds to waist high for the afternoon.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with W winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNW.
North West
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high WNW short period wind swell for the morning. This fades in the afternoon with sets up to waist high.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.
West
am pm
Surf: Knee to thigh high WNW short period wind swell with occasional waist high sets.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.
South East
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NW winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting N less than 5mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com