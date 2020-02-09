Amy Greenwell Garden to Reopen During Grow Hawaiian Festival

The Amy Greenwell Ethnobotanical Garden in Captain Cook will host its grand reopening as part of the 2020 Grow Hawaiian Festival.

The event is scheduled for the end of this month, just over four years after the garden closed its doors, leaving its future in question. It is presented by Friends of Amy Greenwell Ethnobotanical Garden, which was central to the place’s survival, as well as Bishop Museum.

Speakers, cultural demonstrations, music, hands-on activities, informational displays, a Hawaiian Arts market and plenty of food are on the agenda, plus more. Attendees can learn Kapa making, to weave, to pound poi or to wood carve, among several other activities.

This year’s festival will be held at 82-6160 Māmalahoa Highway in Captain Cook. Offsite parking is available on the lower level of Kealakekua Ranch Center.

The event is sponsored by ChoiceMART, Kamehameha Schools, Hawai‘i Forest and Trail and TryLookInside/‘Ōuli Wai Graphics.