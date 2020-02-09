AARP Offers Livable Communities Grants

AARP has opened applications for the 2020 AARP Community Challenge grant program to fund “quick-action” projects that spark change across the country.

Now in its fourth year, the program is part of AARP’s nationwide work on Livable Communities Grants can range from several hundred dollars for small, short-term activities to several thousand, or tens of thousands for larger projects.

“We are thrilled to bring this grant opportunity back to Hawai‘i in 2020 and we encourage all eligible organizations to apply,” said Keali`i Lopez, AARP Hawai‘i State Director. “We’ve seen tangible results from the AARP Community Challenge grant program supporting communities in Hawai`i as they make quick changes and inspire long-term progress.”

In 2019, AARP’s Community Challenge Grants supported a Kona bikeshare community health program with West Hawaii Community Health Center and People’s Advocacy for Trails Hawaii, the Rotary Club of Honolulu’s Centennial Park project in Waikiki and the Waikiki Community Center, Age-Friendly Honolulu and Kapi`olani Community College’s Walk Safe Waikiki pedestrian safety project.

The AARP Community Challenge is open to 501(c)(3), 501(c)(4) and 501(c)(6) nonprofits and government entities. Other types of organizations will be considered on a case-by-case basis. AARP will prioritize projects with permanent or temporary solutions that aim to achieve one or more of the following outcome:

Increase civic engagement with innovative and tangible projects

New in 2020, this category is intended to bring residents and local leaders together to address challenges and facilitate a greater sense of community inclusion and diversity.

Create vibrant public places that improve open spaces, parks and access to other amenities.

Deliver a range of transportation and mobility options that increase connectivity, walkability, bikeability, wayfinding, access to transportation options and roadway improvements.

Support the availability of a range of housing that increases accessible and affordable housing options.

Demonstrate the tangible value of “Smart Cities” with programs that engage residents in accessing, understanding and using data, and participating in decision-making to increase quality of life for all.

Other innovative projects to improve the community.

Since 2017, AARP has awarded 376 grants through the AARP Community Challenge to nonprofit organizations and government entities representing 50 states, DC, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. Visit www.AARP.org/CommunityChallenge to see some of the 2019 winners in action.

The 2020 application deadline is 11:59 p.m. ET, April 1, 2020, and all projects must be completed by Nov. 9, 2020. To submit an application or learn more, visit www.AARP.org/CommunityChallenge.

AARP Hawai‘i works in collaboration with communities across the state, bringing people together and providing resources and expertise to help make Hawai‘i’s counties, towns and cities great places to live for people of all ages.