Over 1,200 Lose Power in Kona Due to Downed Utility Pole

By Big Island Now
February 8, 2020, 6:00 PM HST (Updated February 8, 2020, 6:00 PM)
Approximately 1,275 Hawaiian Electric customers are without power due to a downed utility pole on Palani Road.

At approximately 5:30 p.m., Hawaii County Police Department put out a text alert indicating both lanes on Palani Road, were closed between Konalani and Henry Streets.

The closure is estimated to take 10 hours.

