Over 1,200 Lose Power in Kona Due to Downed Utility Pole

Over 1,200 Lose Power in Kona Due to Downed Utility PoleFebruary 8, 2020, 6:00 PM HST (Updated February 8, 2020, 6:00 PM)
Approximately 1,275 Hawaiian Electric customers are without power due to a downed utility pole on Palani Road.
At approximately 5:30 p.m., Hawaii County Police Department put out a text alert indicating both lanes on Palani Road, were closed between Konalani and Henry Streets.
The closure is estimated to take 10 hours.
