More CIP Funds Released for Big Island Projects

An additional $10 million in Capital Improvement Project funds was released to the Big Island by Gov. David Ige for two earmarked projects.

This week, lawmakers announced that funding would be made available for a covered play court at Prince Jonah Kuhio Kalaniana‘ole Elementary and Intermediate School and the new United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Inspection Building at the Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keāhole.

Funds released for the planning, design and construction of the covered play court were $2 million. The governor released another $8 million for the new USDA inspection building at the airport.

Sen. Lorraine R. Inouye (D-Hilo, Hamakua, Kohala, Waimea, Waikoloa, and Kona, Hawai‘i Island) announced the CIP funding for the covered play court. Kalaniana‘ole Elementary and Intermediate School is located in Papaikou north of Hilo. A total of 330 students are currently enrolled in the K-8th grade school.

“The students who attend this school will greatly appreciate the play court,” Inouye said.

Rep. Nicole E. Lowen (Kailua-Kona, Hōlualoa, Kalaoa, Honokōhau) announced the release of funds for the USDA inspection building.

“The release of these funds will greatly improve the biosecurity of Hawaii Island,” Lowen said. “With an increase in international arrivals and air travel overall, the capacity for agricultural inspections that this facility will provide is essential.”