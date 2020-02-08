Helicopter Operations to Partially Close National Historical Park

Kaloko-Honokōhau National Historical Park will be partially closed later this month for the removal of non-native vegetation.

On Feb. 20, from 6-11 a.m., Kaloko Road, Kaloko Parking Area and Kaloko Picnic Area will be closed while helicopter operations are used to facilitate the cleanup.

“The reason for the closure is to provide public safety during helicopter operations for the purpose of removing invasive, non-native vegetation as part of cultural landscape rehabilitation,” officials say. “The helicopter will be sling-loading filled bags of cut vegetation and emptying them into green waste containers.”



For further information, please call the Kaloko-Honokōhau National Historical Park visitor center at 808-326-9057.