February 08, 2020 Surf Forecast

By Big Island Now
February 8, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated February 8, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Photo: James Grenz

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

Surf: Knee to thigh high E short period wind swell for the morning with occasional waist sets. This rotates more NNW and builds to waist to chest high in the afternoon.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with WNW winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNW 10-15mph.

North West

Surf: Ankle high WNW short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to thigh high.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.

West

Surf: Knee high WNW short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to stomach high.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with NNW winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting NW for the afternoon.

South East

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NW winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNE less than 5mph.

Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

