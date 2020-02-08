February 08, 2020 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high E short period wind swell for the morning with occasional waist sets. This rotates more NNW and builds to waist to chest high in the afternoon.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with WNW winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNW 10-15mph.

North West

am pm

Surf: Ankle high WNW short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to thigh high.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee high WNW short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to stomach high.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with NNW winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting NW for the afternoon.

South East

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NW winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNE less than 5mph.