February 08, 2020 Surf Forecast

February 08, 2020 Surf ForecastFebruary 8, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated February 8, 2020, 4:00 AM)
North East
am pm
Surf: Knee to thigh high E short period wind swell for the morning with occasional waist sets. This rotates more NNW and builds to waist to chest high in the afternoon.
Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with WNW winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNW 10-15mph.
North West
am pm
Surf: Ankle high WNW short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to thigh high.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.
West
am pm
Surf: Knee high WNW short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to stomach high.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with NNW winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting NW for the afternoon.
South East
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NW winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNE less than 5mph.
