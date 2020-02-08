Big Island Lane Closures: Feb. 8-14

Hawaii Department of Transportation announced lane closures for the week of Feb. 8-14. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

PUNA

Closure of single lane at a time on Volcano Road (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 13 and 17, Enos Road to Mauna Kea Drive, on Monday, Feb. 10, through Friday, Feb. 14, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for landscaping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

KA‘Ū

The Ninole and Hilea Stream Bridges on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in the vicinity of Punalu‘u Black Sand Beach (Ninole Loop Rd.) are closed for bridge reconstruction work. Traffic will be detoured through the adjacent temporary bypass bridges for the duration of remaining construction operations.

Closure of single lane at a time on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 49 and 51, Makakupu Bridge to Pa‘auau Bridge, on Monday, Feb. 10, through Friday, Feb. 14, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

WAIMEA

Closure of single lane at a time on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 190) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 15 and 22, Elevation Sign 2500 FT/762 M to Pu‘u Wa‘awa‘a Ranch Road, on Monday, Feb. 10, through Friday, Feb. 14, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

PA‘AUILO

Closure of single lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 35 and 39, East Pa‘auilo Bridge to Kalopa Bridge, on Monday, Feb. 10, through Friday, Feb. 14, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for guardrail work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

PAPA‘ALOA

Closure of single lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 20 to 24, Pohakupuka Bridge to Papa‘aloa Avenue on Monday, Feb. 10, through Friday, Feb. 14, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for landscaping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

NORTH KOHALA

Closure of single lane at a time on Kawaihae Road/Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 25 and 29, Makapala Road to the entrance to Pololu Valley Lookout on Monday, Feb. 10, through Friday, Feb. 14, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

Closure of single lane at a time on Kawaihae Road/Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions in the vicinity of Halaula-Maulili Road, on Monday, Feb. 10, through Friday, Feb. 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for installation of waterlines. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).